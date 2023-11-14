Libertyville parents sue Volkswagen over tracking of carjacked vehicle with child inside

Volkswagen has announced changes to how it handles in-car security with Car-Net after a car was stolen in Libertyville with a child inside.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Volkswagen by the parents of a toddler who was kidnapped in the back of a carjacked vehicle.

Taylor Shepherd was outside her home in Libertyville, about to get her son from the car, when police said two men pulled up, knocked her to the ground, and stole her car with her two-year-old son inside.

That toddler was later found in a Waukegan parking lot unharmed.

But Volkswagen allegedly refused to give law enforcement the GPS tracking location data from the car because the free trial period had expired.

The family said because Volkswagen refused to cooperate with police, it delayed the urgent search for the missing child.

