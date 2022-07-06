fire rescue

Bodycam video shows NJ police officers pull man from burning car through passenger window

The officers tried to get the man out through the driver's side window, but were forced back by the intense flames.
EMBED <>More Videos

Officers rescue man from burning vehicle in New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey officer's bodycam recorded the moments police rescued a trapped driver from a burning car by pulling him through the passenger side window.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in Ridgefield Park, Bergen County.

The Ridgefield Park Police Department told Daily Voice New Jersey, the officer first on the scene of the car fire, Sgt. Nicholas Triano, discovered the male driver unable to get out of the vehicle.

Sgt. Triano was soon joined by two other officers, Anthony D'Elia and Nichola D'Alto.

All three tried to get the man out through the driver's side window, but were forced back by the intense flames and heat, authorities said.

They used fire extinguishers to douse some of the flames which allowed them to grab the man and pull him out through the passenger side window.



In the bodycam footage released by authorities on Tuesday, the three officers could be heard screaming "Come on," as they pulled the driver by his arms.

Once the man was outside the vehicle, the officers dragged him a safe distance and administered first aid. Neighborhood firefighters arrived to put out the fire.

The man was apparently OK as police said he was released to a family member at the scene.

Police said an electrical malfunction caused the car fire.

"Over the weekend, our officers risked their lives to help save a motorist who became trapped in his burning vehicle. We commend them for their bravery, and this is another example of the dedication the RPPD has to its community!" the Ridgefield Park Police Department posted to its Facebook page.
