Turning a new year resolution into career development

Still looking for New Year's resolution ideas? A LaSalle Network expert is discussing how you can advance your career in 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's back to work and back to school for most after the holidays, and some New Year's resolutions might be taking shape

Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about job and career resolutions.

There are some bad career habits to leave behind, but also good resolutions to make if you're at a job you currently like.

There have also been some large layoffs in the past few weeks at companies like Amazon and McDonald's, but the market is still very healthy, Schaeffer said.

The hot new trend in 2023 is career cushioning, she added.