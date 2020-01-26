Newsviews: President & CEO of the Chicago Urban League

Since 1916, it has worked to help people find jobs, secure affordable housing, grow their businesses and get a good education.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
As the Chicago Urban League moves into a new decade, it does so with a new President and CEO, former Gary mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
Freeman-Wilson stopped by ABC7 to talk about this next phase in her career and what to expect in the future from The Chicago Urban League.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
For more information visit the Chicago Urban League website at www.chiul.org.