newsviews

Newsviews: President & CEO of the Chicago Urban League

By Kay Cesinger
The Chicago Urban League believes that a strong African American community makes our city stronger and better.

Since 1916, it has worked to help people find jobs, secure affordable housing, grow their businesses and get a good education.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Urban League believes that a strong African American community makes our city stronger and better.



As the Chicago Urban League moves into a new decade, it does so with a new President and CEO, former Gary mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

Freeman-Wilson stopped by ABC7 to talk about this next phase in her career and what to expect in the future from The Chicago Urban League.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Urban League believes that a strong African American community makes our city stronger and better.



For more information visit the Chicago Urban League website at www.chiul.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagocook countynewsviewspoliticscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Maintaining your mental health during pandemic
Newsviews: How cities like Chicago, Valparaiso, Ind. are reopening
Newsviews: University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones
Newsviews: Dr. Karen Kaul
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News