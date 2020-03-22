newsviews

Newsviews: Questions About COVID-19

By Kay Cesinger
Hundreds of people across Illinois have become sick, several others have died from COVID-19.

Governor JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for Illinois that went to effect for 12.5 million residents Saturday evening in a statewide attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As we try to stay in our homes to slow the spread of the virus, many of us continue to have questions about the symptoms, the spread of the virus and what do the latest developments mean for our families?

This week via Skype, Doctor Irfan Hafiz, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine in Woodstock and McHenry joined ABC7 to answer some of those questions.

