newsviews

Newsviews: Two Chicago women working to reduce violence, make a difference

By Kay Cesinger
Over the past few weeks, many children have fallen victim to shootings across Chicago, the latest being 15-year-old Terrance Malden, who was shot and killed Friday on the South Side.

Community and city leaders along with the Chicago Police Department have pledge special efforts to address the gun violence as temperatures continue to rise.

Last week, CPD announced the department added dozens of officers to a mobile patrol unit to better respond to hot spots, while trying to build community relationships.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the new initiative has a mission that goes beyond simply law enforcement.

"Our summer mobile patrol is designed to help neighbors feel safe," Brown said.

Community leaders have also organized groups to help patrol hot spot neighborhoods with the goal to help deescalate issues before the shooting starts.

Tamar Manasseh, founder of MASK, Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings and Aleta Clark of Hit the Hood, Hugs No Slugs join Newsviews talk about community organizations working to curb the violence in Chicago.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

Tamar Manasseh, founder of MASK, Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings and Aleta Clark of Hit the Hood, Hug No Slugs join Newsviews talk about community organizations working to c



Tamar Manasseh founded MASK, Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings, with a relatively simple concept-neighbors gathering at the corner of 75th Street and Stewart Avenue.

They group decided to get together to keep an eye on the neighborhood with the goal of reducing violence in that part of the city. Manasseh said the mission of MASK is to interrupt violence and teach children to grow up as friends.

Activist Aleta Clark has also been recognized as someone really making a difference here in Chicago as part of Hit the Hood, Hugs No Slugs and Club 51. Clark talks about how continuous community engagement and leadership can help lead to a reduction in violence within these communities.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

Tamar Manasseh, founder of MASK, Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings and Aleta Clark of Hit the Hood, Hug No Slugs join Newsviews talk about community organizations working to c

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonewsviewssocietygun violencechicago violencecrime preventioncommunity
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: YWCA Initiatives to End Racism
Newsviews: Activist William Calloway, Pastor Chris Harris talk about what comes next after protests
Newsviews: Summer activities for children
Newsviews: Maintaining your mental health during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
47 shot, 7 fatally so far in Chicago weekend violence
IL reports 1,195 new COVID-19 cases as city enters 1st weekend since quarantine order
COVID-19 pandemic leads to new generation of plant, garden lovers
Viral photo sparks movement to empower Black men
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
Police search for car used in slaying of girl, 13, in Austin
Indiana COVID-19 cases increase by 560, 4 deaths
Show More
Lake Zurich HS COVID-19 testing site opens after students test positive
Green City Market Chef BBQ event goes virtual
Chicago Ramen, Menya Goku reopen
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
More TOP STORIES News