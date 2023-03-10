Niles crash: Pedestrian hit, killed by box truck in crosswalk, police say

The Niles Police Department said a 50-year-old woman died after a box truck hit her near Milwaukee Avenue and Maryland Street.

AMVETS truck was visible on the scene

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A 50-year-old woman died Thursday morning after a box truck hit her in north suburban Niles, police said.

The woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk about 8:25 a.m. near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Maryland Street when a 57-year-old man driving a 2017 GMC box truck tried to turn left onto Milwaukee, Niles police said.

As the truck turned left, it hit the woman, according to police.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Her identity had not been released as of Friday morning.

RELATED: Northbrook woman, 61, identified as victim in I-294 hit-and-run near Sanders Road, ISP says

The driver of the box truck remained on the scene, and is cooperating with police.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, police said.

An AMVETS truck was visible on the scene.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating.

Milwaukee was expected to be closed from Ballard Road to Maryland for an extended period of time, while police investigated.