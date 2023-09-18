Illinois becomes 1st state to abolish cash bail as Pre-Trial Fairness Act takes effect

Illinois became the first state to abolish cash bail, with the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act, taking effect Monday.

Many local elected officials plan to celebrate the elimination of cash bail which takes effect Monday after extensive delays and legal challenges from some prosecutors and law enforcement leaders who sought to keep the existing system in place.

Under the existing system, a judge can set bail as a means of ensuring the defendant will show up for court hearings.

However, starting Monday, that will no longer be the case.

If a judge decides a defendant does not pose a public safety or flight risk, they will be released without being required to post any money.

People arrested for violent crimes will likely be detained by a judge.

"Ideally, what this will cause is a more careful, a more thorough consideration of the risk posed by defendants of the likelihood the defendant will appear when he or she is supposed to appear," ABC7 Political Analyst Gil Soffer said.

Advocates for the Pre-Trial Fairness Act sid the previous system punished people for being poor and caused tens of thousands of people to lose their jobs, housing and even custody of their children because they couldn't afford to pay bond.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle along with several Illinois lawmakers, will speak at a press conference Monday morning at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.