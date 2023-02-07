Chicago shooting: 2 in custody after 17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale, police say

Two people are in custody after a North Lawndale shooting killed Antoine Hicks on South Keeler Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody in connection with a West Side shooting that killed a teen boy on Sunday night, Chicago police said,

A 17-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

SEE ALSO | Man killed in drive-by shooting in Lawndale ID'd, authorities say

The victim, shot in the chest, was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner later identified him as Antoine Hicks.

Charges are now pending, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.