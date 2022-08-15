Ohio train wreck: Nearly 20 cars derail after collision with truck

A HAZMAT team has responded to the incident.

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio -- Nearly 20 train cars derailed in Ohio Monday morning after a Mack Truck collided with the train, local officials said.

According to the North Lawrence, Ohio Fire Department, 19 cars derailed on State Route 93 between Orrville and Youth streets about 7:45 a.m.

All of the containers that derailed were empty at the time, WEWS reported.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

The Stark County, Ohio HAZMAT team is at the scene.

The road is closed while crews are at the scene.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.