North Park robbery: Man violently robbed of belongings, car at gunpoint, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 27-year-old man getting out of his car Wednesday night in the North Park neighborhood was violently robbed.The man was exiting his vehicle just after 10:15 p.m. in the 3200-block of West Foster Avenue when two armed male suspects approached him, CPD said.One of the suspects demanded the man's belongings, and he gave them his phone and cash from his pockets, police said.The man was then hit on the head with a gun before the suspects got in his tan Porsche and drove away, according to CPD.The victim was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Thursday morning, and Area Five detectives are investigating.