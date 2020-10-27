Northbrook power outage caused by crash, ComEd working to restore service

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crash caused a power outage in Northbrook Tuesday afternoon, police say.Northbrook Fire Department said the cause of the crash is undetermined. The car sheared off a utility pole in two, the fire department added.The 1200-block of Sanders Road has been shut down as crews work to restore power in the area, police said.Northbook police said an elderly person in the car was transported as a precaution. No other injuries have been reported.Police are currently helping students leave nearby Wood Oaks Junior High School as the wires are down and power is out in the area.Officials are waiting on ComEd to safely get the wires out of the way and work on restoring service.