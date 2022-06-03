health care

New Northwestern medical center likely coming to Bronzeville

Northwestern hospital Chicago: Outpatient center would offer an array of patient services
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
New Northwestern immediate care center likely coming to South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Northwestern Medicine plans to build a new outpatient center in Bronzeville to serve the city's South Side.

Construction in the 4800-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue could start next summer.

RELATED: Chicago Health Equity Coalition claim victory as Mercy Hospital remains open, seek trust, transparency with new ownership

The medical center would open by 2025 and offer an Immediate Care Center to provide urgent care; primary and specialty care by Northwestern Medicine physicians; pharmacy services; diagnostic services, including mammograms and lab tests; a Cancer Center with chemotherapy services; resources and programming for individual and community health; and opportunities for local retailers.

The center is expected to serve more than 50,000 patients and family members from Bronzeville and nearby communities every year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a news release. Approximately 1,000 construction and 100 healthcare and related jobs will be created, the office said.
