New Northwestern medical center likely coming to Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Northwestern Medicine plans to build a new outpatient center in Bronzeville to serve the city's South Side.Construction in the 4800-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue could start next summer.The medical center would open by 2025 and offer an Immediate Care Center to provide urgent care; primary and specialty care by Northwestern Medicine physicians; pharmacy services; diagnostic services, including mammograms and lab tests; a Cancer Center with chemotherapy services; resources and programming for individual and community health; and opportunities for local retailers.The center is expected to serve more than 50,000 patients and family members from Bronzeville and nearby communities every year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a news release. Approximately 1,000 construction and 100 healthcare and related jobs will be created, the office said.