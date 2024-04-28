Israel supporters show up at pro-Palestinian encampment at Northwestern, resulting in standoff

Participants in a Northwestern protest on Deering Meadow have been calling for a Gaza cease-fire since Thursday as the Hamas-Israel war continues.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Sunday marked the first time counter-protesters showed up on the Northwestern University campus since pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on Thursday.

The standoff happened on Deering Meadow on campus.

Video shows over 100 people with Israel-supporting flags gathering on university grounds, shouting out "bring them home," referring to the hostages still being held by Hamas.

ABC7 is told pro-Palestinian demonstrators and students formed a human chain around their encampment as the counter protesters came near it.

University police created a barricade between both sides as the conflict went on for about an hour.

"They were trying to infiltrate the encampment. The student managed to de-escalate it, which is great. It remained peaceful and now we're back to just having our encampment for divestment," said Faten Dabis, a supporter of encampment demonstrators.

This comes as demonstrators have occupied Deering Meadow for four days straight, demanding the university to divest from Israel and calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

There were no reports of anyone hurt or taken into custody during the conflict earlier Sunday.

ABC7 has reached out to the university for a comment, but has yet to hear back.