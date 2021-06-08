police chase

Northwest Indiana police chase ends in St. John crash; 1 dead, 2 hurt

Lake County Sheriff's deputy hurt in crash, police said
NW Indiana police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 hurt

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a police chase through northwest Indiana early Tuesday morning.

A police patrol car was badly damaged in the chase.

It started in Dyer, and ended two towns over in St. John with one person dead and two people hurt, including an officer.

Dyer police said they were trying to pull over a white Chevy with no license plates about 3:30 a.m. The car was traveling east from Route 30 from the state line.

The driver kept going, ignoring the attempts to pull him over, police said.

The driver continued onto Route 41 into St. John. That's when he rear-ended one car near the 9700-block of Route 41, and then crashed into a Lake County, Indiana police squad, which was there to assist, according to police.

The suspect then flipped the car over, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An officer was injured and treated for a broken wrist. The person in the other car that was hit also suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The road was closed for several hours, as authorities investigated the scene. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

