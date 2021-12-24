Oak Brook mall shooting: 4 shot inside Oakbrook Center, 1 in custody, police say | Watch Live

shooting

Oak Brook mall shooting: 4 shot inside Oakbrook Center, 1 in custody, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
4 shot inside Oakbrook Center mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting at Oakbrook Center mall Thursday night injured four people, police said. One person is in custody.

People posted to social media that they were locked down inside stores at the mall for the reported shooting. Outside the mall, police cars, fire trucks and ambulances seemed to surround just about every exit.




A witness told the ABC7 I-Team the shooting started during a confrontation between four men who squared off in an argument with a fifth, single individual.

"I was walking by these guys arguing and it was four versus one," said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous for their personal safety. "The group of four were like, 'Show us then, you ain't got nothin',' and then I was like five feet past them and I turned and the guy started shooting at them."

The witness told the I-Team the single man in the shopping center opened fire.

"I saw the one guy fall and then everyone in the mall started sprinting away," the witness said.

The witness was not wounded. It was not immediately apparent whether the only victims shot were those involved in the initial confrontation.


Police have not yet given details about what led up to the shooting.

Police said they are working to clear the mall, going store by store. While shoppers and diners were locked down inside stores and restaurants as they waited for the go-ahead to leave, the pervasive mood of the scene after the shooting was calm, with police working methodically and shoppers generally waiting patiently for their turn to leave.

DuPage County board member Pete DiCianni said he was shopping nearby at the time of the shooting and saw the police response. He said he was told by his family who are locked down at the mall that the shooting happened just outside the Nordstrom store at the mall.

DuPage County board member Pete DiCianni tells ABC7 what he heard from family who are locked down in Oakbrook Center after a shooting.



Witnesses said the mall was crowded with last minute Christmas shoppers at the time of the shooting.

Witness Todd Vanderloo was inside the Crate & Barrel when the shooting at Oakbrook Center happened Thursday night.



Family members rushed to the mall to meet their loved ones as soon as the lockdown is lifted, though police have not said how long that will take.
This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates
