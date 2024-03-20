Innocent bystander shot in incident taking lawsuit to court Wednesday, alleging mall negligent with security days before Christmas

1 of 2 men charged in 2021 Oakbrook Center shooting fatally shot while on electronic monitoring

Two Oak Brook mall shooting suspects have been charged after five people were wounded at Oakbrook Center last week.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the two suspects charged in a shootout at a suburban mall just days before Christmas several years ago was shot and killed while on electronic monitoring last week, officials said.

Tyran Williams, 34, of Chicago was in an alley in the 1700-block of West 95th Street in Beverly just before noon Friday when a blue vehicle approached him, and someone inside fired shots, CPD said.

Williams was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating the deadly shooting.

DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said his office was notified of Williams' death on Friday, after he was not responding to his electronic monitoring with GPS.

Williams had been charged in a 2021 shootout at the Oakbrook Center mall that injured him and four innocent bystanders.

Steve Lane, 31, of Chicago was also charged in that incident.

The two men, along with another male witness, got into some sort of dispute on Dec. 23, 2021, according to police, stemming from an ongoing beef over social media.

Williams and Lane then pulled out their guns and began shooting at each other in the east part of the mall adjacent to the Nordstrom, police said. They fired off 12 shots in the second-largest shopping mall in the Chicagoland area, officials said.

Three women were wounded by the gunfire. A 57-year-old man also suffered a graze wound. And an 18-year-old woman broke her ankle, trying to run away.

Williams was shot four times in that incident.

Lane has been charged with one count of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm, four counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm toward a person and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutors said. An attorney for Lane previously maintained his client's innocent and said he has no criminal history.

On Wednesday, one of the bystanders shot in the Oak Brook incident is taking a lawsuit to court.

Witnesses describe the chaos that broke out during the shooting at Oakbrook Center Thursday evening.

Alexis Martinez said the mall was negligent with security two days before Christmas.

