1 dead after Oak Forest crash; some roads closed, police say

One person was found dead in a vehicle when police arrived.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a car crash in south suburban Oak Forest, police said Wednesday morning.

Oak Forest police responded just after 12:50 a.m. to the area of 159th Street and Cicero Avenue for a report of a two-car crash. When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of a Dodge Challenger dead in the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to a local hospital and remains stable.

The identity of the deceased individual was not yet released later Wednesday morning, pending family notification, police said.

The Oak Forest Police Department and the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the deadly crash.

As of about 6 a.m., westbound 159th and southbound Cicero Avenue remained closed for the investigation. A large police presence could be seen in the area.