Oak Lawn home invasion leaves neighbors shaken as suspects pretending to sell candy rob woman

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly Oak Lawn woman opened her front door to a woman claiming to be selling candy when a group of thieves then knocked her down and ransacked her home, police said.Neighbors called it a "spooky" situation but the surveillance cameras on their homes are providing helpful evidence to police."They're the sweetest people," neighbor MarryAnn Miller said.Miller lives right across the street from the victims and her surveillance cameras caught the suspects in the act.Village officials said shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday the victim answered a ring at her door at her home in the 4600-block of West 105th Place. She was met with a Black female wearing an orange or red coat who told her she was selling candy.As they spoke, a Black man wearing what appeared to be a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie pulled out a gun and forced his way into the home, officials said.The victim was held at gunpoint while a third man, also described as a Black male but without a clothing description, also came into her home. The three then ransacked the home and fled to a white Kia Optima driven by a fourth person. The Kia fled west on 105th Place toward Cicero Avenue, officials said."Apparently, they're not too smart because Oak Lawn has got way too many police officers and ... everyone of us has some kind of security camera," Miller said.The victim was knocked to the ground as the armed man entered her home and sustained minor injuries, according to officials.Three of the suspects were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information that could identify them are asked to call Oak Lawn police at 708-907-4051. You can also share tips via text by sending them to 708-613-8477.