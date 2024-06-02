CCL holder shoots man trying to break into Chatham home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while trying to break into a home on the city's South Side on Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 8100-block of Champlain Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

A 50-year-old man was trying to break into the house when he was shot by the homeowner, who is a concealed-carry license holder.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition was a gunshot wound to the back.

Chicago police area detectives are investigating.

This comes after a CCL holder shot three men outside a Belmont Cragin home on Friday night.

The 43-year-old man was arguing with three men who he knew when police said the men attacked him.

According to police, the victim pulled out a handgun and fired it, striking all three alleged attackers. The homeowner is a concealed-to-carry license holder.

No information has been released by police about any possible criminal charges in any of the cases.

