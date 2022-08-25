Oak Lawn bar Gaslight's license suspended after fatal DUI crash that killed 1, injured 3 others

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the license of a bar following a drunk driving crash that killed a mother over the weekend.

Two people have been charged the crash that killed 66-year-old Ma. Anita Chacon of Calumet Park, police said. The crash happened at about 1:50 a.m. near West 110th Street and South Cicero Avenue.

A Dodge Charger was traveling south on Cicero at a high speed when it struck the rear of a Lincoln four-door, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, a preliminary police investigation showed. The Lincoln, which Chacon was riding in, struck a Dodge Ram pick-up truck head-on.

The crash also critically wounded Chacon's 30-year-old son, Tomas, who was driving the Lincoln, police said.

The Charger came to a stop near the 110th and Cicero intersection, police said. A Honda Accord, which was also traveling south on Cicero at a high speed, left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench, causing it to roll over "numerous" times before stopping at a 110th and Cicero parking lot.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 32-year-old Chicagoan Joann McNary, was transported to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Dodge Charger, 39-year-old Steven Bradford of suburban Harvey, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Bradford and McNary were charged with aggravated DUI involving death reckless homicide, police said.

The mayor of Oak Lawn said he moved to suspend Gaslight's license after Bradford and McNary, who had been patrons that night, were charged. The village said Gaslight has been the subject of other complaints.

The female driver of the Ram pick-up was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and her two passengers were uninjured.