Elderly woman targeted in armed Oak Lawn home invasion, images of suspects released

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly woman suffered minor injuries after being targeted in a violent, armed home invasion in Oak Lawn, police said.Village officials said shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday the victim answered a ring at her door at her home in the 4600-block of West 105th Place. She was met with a Black female wearing an orange or red coat who told her she was selling candy.As they spoke, a Black man wearing what appeared to be a white t-shirt over a blue hoodie pulled out a gun and forced his way into the home, officials said.The victim was held at gunpoint while a third man, also described as a Black male but without a clothing description, also came into her home. The three then ransacked the home and fled to a white Kia Optima driven by a fourth person. The Kia fled west on 105th Place toward Cicero Avenue, officials said.The victim was knocked to the ground as the armed man entered her home and sustained minor injuries, according to officials.Three of the suspects were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information that could identify them are asked to call Oak Lawn police at 708-907-4051. You can also share tips via text by sending them to 708-613-8477.