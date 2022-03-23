home invasion

Elderly woman targeted in armed Oak Lawn home invasion, images of suspects released

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Elderly woman targeted in armed Oak Lawn home invasion

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly woman suffered minor injuries after being targeted in a violent, armed home invasion in Oak Lawn, police said.

Village officials said shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday the victim answered a ring at her door at her home in the 4600-block of West 105th Place. She was met with a Black female wearing an orange or red coat who told her she was selling candy.



As they spoke, a Black man wearing what appeared to be a white t-shirt over a blue hoodie pulled out a gun and forced his way into the home, officials said.



The victim was held at gunpoint while a third man, also described as a Black male but without a clothing description, also came into her home. The three then ransacked the home and fled to a white Kia Optima driven by a fourth person. The Kia fled west on 105th Place toward Cicero Avenue, officials said.

The victim was knocked to the ground as the armed man entered her home and sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

Three of the suspects were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information that could identify them are asked to call Oak Lawn police at 708-907-4051. You can also share tips via text by sending them to 708-613-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawnhome invasionsurveillance
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Man stabbed in face after forcing way into woman's home, police say
Man says God told him to kill Northwest Side neighbor: prosecutors
Woman speaks out after surviving hostage situation thanks to Wordle
Wordle habit saves Lincolnwood woman from hostage situation
TOP STORIES
Burr Ridge shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect dead
Transgender woman's body found in East Chatham trash can
Albany Park fire destroys discount store
BA.2 subvariant likely to become dominant in Chicago, Arwady says
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago area: UPDATED LIST
3 Chicago casino finalists announced
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South
Show More
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'
Youth Trade Expo connects Chicago youth with skilled trade jobs
Judge ends Amanda Bynes 9-year conservatorship
How to protect your devices as Russia ramps up cyberattacks
Ruling could bring Ukrainian oligarch's extradition to Chicago closer
More TOP STORIES News