Off-duty CFD firefighter injured in Oak Lawn shooting after 3 in construction vests open fire

Oak Lawn police said shooting took place at gas station
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- The bystander wounded in a shooting at a gas station in Oak Lawn Tuesday was an off-duty Chicago firefighter, police and fire officials said.

Oak Lawn police responded to the BP Amoco gas station at 111th Street and Pulaski Road at about 5 p.m.

Investigators said three suspects wearing construction vests got out of a dark Dodge car and began firing at a white Chevrolet Suburban at a gas pump.

The driver of the Suburban ran into the gas station and then ran back into his vehicle before driving away, police said.

The suspects drove away in the Dodge, north on Pulaski Road.

The firefighter, an innocent bystander, suffered a graze wound to the shoulder while sitting at a red light. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.



Police released a surveillance image of the suspects in the car, which had a license plate of H414418. Police said the car was reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 and tips can be sent by text to (708) 613-8477.

