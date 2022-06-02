Off-duty CFD firefighter injured in Oak Lawn shooting after 3 in construction vests open fire

Oak Lawn police responded to the BP Amoco gas station at 111th Street and Pulaski Road at about 5 p.m.
Investigators said three suspects wearing construction vests got out of a dark Dodge car and began firing at a white Chevrolet Suburban at a gas pump.
The driver of the Suburban ran into the gas station and then ran back into his vehicle before driving away, police said.
SEE MORE: Oak Lawn police investigating shooting near gas station
The suspects drove away in the Dodge, north on Pulaski Road.
The firefighter, an innocent bystander, suffered a graze wound to the shoulder while sitting at a red light. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Press Release reference BP Amoco pic.twitter.com/eySCkcos3p— Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) June 1, 2022
Police released a surveillance image of the suspects in the car, which had a license plate of H414418. Police said the car was reported stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 and tips can be sent by text to (708) 613-8477.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.