Oak Lawn police investigating report of shots fired; Residents in area asked to stay indoors

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Oak Lawn police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday morning.The investigation is centered around 99th Street and 54th Avenue where a heavy police presence has been reported.Residents have been asked by police to avoid the area and stay inside if possible.People who live in the area and witness anything suspicious are asked to call 911.Police posted on Twitter shortly after 6:30 a.m. that the scene remain active and for residents to remain indoors.