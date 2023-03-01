Oak Lawn cop charged after video showed officers repeatedly hitting teen

Oak Lawn police Officer Patrick O'Donnell has been charged after the violent arrest of Hadi Abuatelah. Video captured officers hitting the teen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Oak Lawn police officer is facing criminal charges after the violent arrest of a teen.

It was caught on video.

The officer faced a judge Wednesday morning at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The courtroom was filled with Oak Lawn police officers supporting their own.

Officer Patrick O'Donnell, in his first court appearance, is now facing two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of official misconduct.

The judge ordered 32-year-old O'Donnell to pay a $75,000 IBond.

The arrest in question happened last July. While conducting a traffic stop, Oak Lawn police said they smelled marijuana coming from the car they pulled over.

Body cameras captured 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah running from officers.

Eventually, officers stopped him in the street.

Video released by Oak Lawn police shows officers hitting the teen.

Police said Abuatelah had a bag with a gun in it, and wouldn't let it go.

Oak Lawn police said a gun was recovered after the incident.

After an investigation, the Cook County State's Attorney's office decided to indict O'Donnell, saying he, along with two other officers, held down the teenager and punched him repeatedly, causing massive injuries.

"If Officer O'Donnell acted how he was trained, it really speaks to the point of what's wrong with policing in this state," said Muhammad Sankari, with the Arab American Action Network. "If officers are trained that while two other adults are restraining a child, you repeatedly punch them in the face, you grab their hair and repeatedly punch them in the face and you break their nose, and you fracture their pelvis and you cause internal bleeding in their brain, what is wrong with policing in this state?"

Abuatelah was hospitalized for his injuries.

He still faces a gun charge in juvenile court.

O'Donnell is on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

Abuatelah's parents have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Oak Lawn officers involved.

O'Donnell will make his next appearance on April 6.