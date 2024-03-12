Florida man charged after off-duty Oak Lawn police sgt. working security shot 3 times

An off-duty police sergeant was injured in a shooting in Oak Lawn, IL in the 10800 block of Central Avenue, the police department said.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Florida man has been charged with attempted murder after an off-duty Oak Lawn police sergeant was shot three times while working a private security job at a south suburban trucking company on Monday.

Khambrel Lee, 35, was charged with attempted first-degree murder after being identified as the man who shot the officer multiple times just after noon Monday, Oak Lawn police said.

Police said Lee, an employee who worked at Oak Lawn trucking company, located in the 10800-block of South Central Avenue, arrived at the trucking company around noon and got into an argument with other workers. The off-duty sergeant and another armed security officer were nearby.

At one point, police said, Lee turned and walked in the opposite direction before taking a semi-automatic handgun out of his inside coat pocket. He allegedly loaded the gun and turned toward the sergeant before attacking him.

Police said the other security guard then fired at least one round at the gunman. The gunman was able to fire five rounds, striking the sergeant twice in his bulletproof vest and another time through his leg, police said.

The shooter's gun jammed, and the sergeant and second security officer placed him into custody with help from other people on the scene, police said.

"The offender alluded to the fact that God and his gun jamming are the only reason's our sergeant wasn't shot in the head," Oak Lawn police said in a statement Tuesday.

The sergeant then put a tourniquet on his own injured leg and was transported to Christ Hospital for treatment, police said. The second security officer suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Lee has a prior history of arrests in Florida, police said.

Those charges include arrests for domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a host of drug-related charges, according to police.

Lee's .45 caliber Springfield Armory XD45 recovered at the scene was purchased legally in Florida, police said.

The gun will be sent to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to determine if it's been used in any other crimes, according to police.

Lee also had two additional magazines loaded with thirteen rounds each at the time of his arrest, police said.

"Our sergeant is indeed still here with us today by the grace of God, a Kevlar vest and the bravery of his actions, never backing down even after being shot and the bravery of the other security guard," Oak Lawn police said in a statement Tuesday. "Together they confronted an armed, violent individual and ultimately prevented further violence to

innocent people."

Illinois State Police and the ATF also helped in the investigation.

Lee is in custody, and will appear in court in Bridgeview Wednesday.

