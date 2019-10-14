Oak Lawn village manager on paid leave following hit-and-run crash that left man in critical condition

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- The village manager of Oak Lawn was placed on paid administrative leave Friday, as an investigation continues into his role in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man.The Chicago Ridge Police Department said Larry Deetjen allegedly struck and critically injured a pedestrian last Thursday in the 10100 block of S. Harlem Ave.The pedestrian, identified as Mark Berkshire, 48, is being treated at Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn for a broken femur. He remains in critical condition.Police said Deetjen was driving a municipal vehicle that was involved in the crash.Surveillance video helped police identify Deetjen's Ford Crown Victoria. The car was found at a home in Oak Lawn shortly after the accident.Deetjen was arrested at the home where the car was found last Thursday night. Police said Deetjen was given breathalyzer and urine tests. Test results showed he was sober at the time of the incident.Deetjen told investigators that he left the crash without knowing he struck anyone.In 2013, Deetjen crashed his village vehicle into a ditch. He didn't report the accident for two hours.Deetjen hasn't been charged in this incident.ABC7 Chicago reached out to Deetjen and his family, but have not heard back.