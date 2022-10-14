Oak Park standoff resolved after armed person reportedly barricaded for 18 hours, police say

Video shows the scene during a reported Oak Park standoff. Police are working to resolved the Harlem Avenue incident.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-hour standoff in Oak Park has been resolved, authorities said.

Officers initially responded on Thursday shortly after 11 a.m. to reports of an armed and barricaded person alone in an apartment, police said. As of 6 p.m., the Oak Park Police Department and the Cook County Sherriff's Office remained on the scene.

There was still a heavy police presence and road closures near the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue on Friday morning, authorities said. The situation was resolved without incident by 6 a.m.

A person was taken from the residence in an ambulance.

Police have not provided further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.