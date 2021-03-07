Obama Foundation unveils excerpt to be displayed on exterior of presidential center on South Side

The Obama Foundation shared a video on Twitter as part of the reveal.
Today, we’re excited to unveil the words that will appear on the exterior of the Obama Presidential Center Museum—a place to learn from history that will also offer future leaders inspiration and tools to write chapters of their own.— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 7, 2021
Watch the video below to see for yourself: pic.twitter.com/gWCpCGIf31
In February, it was announced that the groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park could start as early as August of 2021. The project is moving forward after a four-year federal review and other delays, including concerns by activists that the center would displace south side residents. The center is expected to generate 700,000 annual visitors and more than $3 billion in economic development.
Sunday's announcement came on the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. The excerpt that will be carved into the exterior of the new museum comes from Former President Barack Obama's "You are America" speech that marked the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery, Alabama march for voting rights.
Part of the speech reads: "You are America. Unconstrained by habit and convention. Unencumbered by what is, ready to seize what ought to be. For everywhere in this country, there are first steps to be taken, there is new ground to cover, there are more bridges to be crossed. America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We The People.' 'We Shall Overcome.' 'Yes We Can.' That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone. Oh, what a glorious task we are given, to continually try to improve this great nation of ours."
"What I hope the quote provides is a sense for all those folks on the south side of Chicago that they count, that they matter. So my hope is that in the same way John Lewis gave me the sense of meaning and purpose that Michelle and I are able to pass that on because it's our daughters' generation. The goal of the Obama Presidential Center is for them to be able to identify that as an institution and a space that supports them," Former President Obama said.
In a tweet, Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she also hopes young people believe those words when they pass by the new presidential center.
When young people from my old neighborhood on the South Side see the words “You are America” on the exterior of the Obama Presidential Center, I hope they believe it. Because they matter. They belong. And they have the power to shape this country for the better. https://t.co/qIiMJZTVsM— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 7, 2021
In 2018, the Chicago City Council approved plans for the $500 million museum despite concerns from residents about the center's location and the impact it can have on displacement and infrastructure costs. The 19.3-acre site is located on Chicago's South Side in Jackson Park, near the University of Chicago campus.
In late 2020, the city approved Woodlawn affordable housing protections near the development project. The city will require new developments near the planned center to include affordable housing.
While some have concerns, others like former Progress Chicago Executive Director Sam Hobert showed support in 2018.
"The Obama Presidential Center will have a tremendous impact on our city, generating immense economic, cultural and educational benefits for the people of this city and for visitors from all over the world. Estimates indicate that the library center will create about $3 billion in economic gains over the next decade, including thousands of new jobs for our community. With today's vote, we are moving one step closer to bringing to life the President and First Lady's vision for a living, working campus devoted to active citizenship that will establish Chicago's South Side as a global destination for thought leadership and activism," according to a statement by Hobert.
According to The Obama Foundation website, the center will look to create an environment for celebrations, gardens, playground and scenic paths. It will also create jobs, drive economic opportunity and build a partnership with the community.
