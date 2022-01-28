Obama Center 'winter garden' to honor Chicago teen killed days after performing at inauguration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama is making a special announcement Friday morning about the Obama Presidential Center coming to Chicago.
The "winter garden" at the center will be named in honor of Hadiya Pendleton. The Chicago teen was shot and killed in 2013 while standing in a park with her friends.
Just weeks before her murder, Hadiya and her drill team performed at President Obama's second inauguration.
Mrs. Obama attended the funeral and said she understands just how much Hadiya meant to so many people.
"By naming the Winter Garden for Hadiya, the Obamas hope the space will be a constant reminder of Hadiya's legacy for all visitors to the Center for generations to come, capturing her spirit and presence and serving as a beacon to everyone of the potential that exists in our youth and the need to do more to protect and support young people," according to a press release.
