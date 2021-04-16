Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman, who fatally shot Adam Toledo, had 3 misconduct complaints in 5 years with CPD, watchdog group says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10520592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officer Eric Stillman, 34, has three misconduct complaints since he became a Chicago police officer in 2015, according to the Invisible Institute.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shortly after Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman shot Adam Toledo and rendered aid to the 13-year-old, Stillman is seen on police bodycam video sitting up against the same fence where the incident happened.The 34-year-old appears distraught and is being comforted by other officers."This did not have happen," said Alison Flowers, Invisible Institute Director of Investigations. "This was completely avoidable and Officer Stillman is a product of his training, whether we like it or not."The Invisible Institute, an investigative organization that tracks police misconduct, said Stillman has three misconduct complaints since he became a Chicago police officer in 2015. Two involve improper search. None resulted in disciplinary action."The majority of Chicago police officers have three or four complaints over the course of their entire careers, but Officer Stillman has amassed that amount in a very short period of time," Flowers said.However, Flowers said there are no use of force reports to indicate Stillman had fired his weapon before.Stillman's attorney, Tim Grace, said his client is devastated over the shooting. Stillman has spent his career at the 10 District in North Lawndale."And this is the hardest part, these officers need to make split second decisions of life and death," Grace said during an appearance on Fox News Friday night. "And he made a decision that was consistent with the Chicago Police general use of force guidelines and with the law."Stillman's attorney said the officer was well liked at the 10th District and was known as "one of the good guys.""Hi, I'm Officer Stillman from the Chicago Police Department assigned to the 10th District. I'm also a Marine Staff Sergeant," Stillman said while narrating a CPD Facebook video about the department's Toys for Tots campaign last year.Before becoming a police officer, Stillman joined the U.S. Marines. His service included a deployment to Afghanistan.Stillman remains in the Marine Reserves. In a lengthy statement released Friday by his attorney Tim Grace defending the shooting, Grace writes: "The officer had no place to take cover or concealment, the gun was being orientate in his direction and he was left with no other option."Stillman has been placed on administrative duty until the investigation is complete.