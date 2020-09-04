chicago shooting

Old Town Triangle robbery: Man's friend robs, shoots him on North Sedgwick, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man's friend robbed and then shot him Thursday night in Chicago's Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

A man, 29, invited his friend into his home in the 1700-block of North Sedgwick Street, near Eugenie Street, about 11:40 p.m., and the friend stole a purse from the residence, Chicago police said.

The reported thief then walked out of the home, and the victim confronted him, police said. That's when the friend pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the foot. The alleged shooter then left the scene.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area 3 Detectives are investigating.
