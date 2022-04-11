jobs hiring

One Summer Chicago 2022 applications now being accepted

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One Summer Chicago job applications are now being accepted by the city.

The One Summer Chicago program partners with a range of private, public and nonprofit partners to give participants hands-on experience in technology, healthcare, media, finance and more.

The program runs from July 5 to August 12 and is for young adults from ages 14 to 24. This year's participants will earn $15 an hour.

The deadline to apply for one of the available jobs is Friday, June 10 at onesummerchicago.org.

Applicants will be notified in May or June if they have been invited for an interview. All eligible applicants who are not offered an initial interview will be placed on a waitlist.

Last year, more than 42,000 young people applied for under 22,000 available jobs.

