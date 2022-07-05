jobs hiring

One Summer Chicago jobs program kicks off Tuesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago kicks off it's One Summer Chicago program Tuesday.

The in-person job and life-skills training program runs from today through August 12.

The One Summer Chicago program partners with a range of private, public and nonprofit partners to give participants hands-on experience in technology, healthcare, media, finance and more.

It's for young people ages 14 to 24. The program aims to support young people and provide for positive summer activities that support community growth.

Of those surveyed last year 87-percent said the program strengthened their skills and abilities

Last year, more than 42,000 young people applied for under 22,000 available jobs..

Young people can apply at onesummerchicago.org.
