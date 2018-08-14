Opening statements begin in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial

Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward are charged in the 2013 shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the double trial of two men accused of murdering 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in 2013 just days after she performed with her school marching band at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration celebration.

Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward, who were charged in her murder, will each have separate juries deciding their fates.

Pendleton was fatally shot near a South Side park and her death became a national symbol of Chicago's gang violence epidemic.
RELATED: 5 years after murder, Hadiya Pendleton's parents honor her legacy

Prosecutors said Pendleton was taking shelter from the rain at Harsh Park in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood when she was fatally shot in the back.

Williams allegedly drove the getaway car and Ward is the one who fired the shots into a group at the park. Two others were also injured.

According to prosecutors, Ward and Williams were gang members driving through the turf of a rival faction and Pendleton was not the intended target.

Ward's attorneys argue that that their client is a victim of mistaken identity and his confession was coerced by Chicago police officers over 17 hours of interrogation.

RELATED: Opening statements to begin Tuesday in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder

"I have faith that the Chicago jurors will be able to see for themselves what a false confession is and know that my client did nothing," said Julie Koehler, a Cook County assistant public defender representing Ward.

Potential jurors were asked if they could be fair, if they had strong opinions about guns, gangs or police and if they heard about this case previously.

RELATED: Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder

Hadiya would have celebrated her 21st birthday in June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hadiya pendletonmurderchicago shootingchicago violencetrialChicagoKenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Opening statements to begin Tuesday in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder
5 years after murder, Hadiya Pendleton's parents honor her legacy
Top Stories
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog on camera
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Genoa, Italy bridge collapses, killing at least 22
London terror attack: Car plows into pedestrians, cyclists
1 killed, 1 wounded in Albany Park shooting
Show More
2 charged with stealing opioids, selling pills for profit
Pair wanted for trying to lure 9-year-old boy in Norwood Park East
Missouri baby found dead inside hot vehicle
Brewers face uphill battle in trying to dethrone Cubs
More News