Opening statements begin in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial

Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the double trial of two men accused of murdering 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in 2013 just days after she performed with her school marching band at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration celebration.Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward, who were charged in her murder, will each have separate juries deciding their fates.Pendleton was fatally shot near a South Side park and her death became a national symbol of Chicago's gang violence epidemic.Prosecutors said Pendleton was taking shelter from the rain at Harsh Park in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood when she was fatally shot in the back.Williams allegedly drove the getaway car and Ward is the one who fired the shots into a group at the park. Two others were also injured.According to prosecutors, Ward and Williams were gang members driving through the turf of a rival faction and Pendleton was not the intended target.Ward's attorneys argue that that their client is a victim of mistaken identity and his confession was coerced by Chicago police officers over 17 hours of interrogation."I have faith that the Chicago jurors will be able to see for themselves what a false confession is and know that my client did nothing," said Julie Koehler, a Cook County assistant public defender representing Ward.Potential jurors were asked if they could be fair, if they had strong opinions about guns, gangs or police and if they heard about this case previously.Hadiya would have celebrated her 21st birthday in June.