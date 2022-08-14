Celebrate National Creamsicle Day with an orange-flavored ice cream popsicle

CHICAGO -- As temperatures continue to heat up, the timing could not be better to celebrate National Creamsicle Day on Sunday.

The day is observed annually on Aug. 14, CNN reported. The Creamsicle marries orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream on a popsicle stick.

The citrus-flavored concoction is enjoyed as more than just a frozen treat. The flavor can also be found in other desserts and beverages.

