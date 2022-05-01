stabbing

Man stabbed on CTA Orange Line platform in West Elsdon, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed on a CTA Orange Line train platform in West Elsdon on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The man, 29 years old, was on the train platform in the 4600 block of West 59th Street at approximately 7:30 a.m. with two other men, 41 and 48 years old, when an unknown male offender began a verbal altercation with them, according to preliminary information related to officers by the victims. The offender then produced a knife and began swinging it at all three victims.

The 29-year-old victim sustained a laceration to the left arm and was transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
