Tips for ordering flowers online for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Valentine's Day is two weeks away and for many people, nothing says "I love you" like an arrangement of beautiful flowers.
While many people will buy from their local florist, others may purchase online.
Online flower companies have made it easier than ever to send bouquets to people all over the country, but there are some things to consider when you're buying anything sight unseen.
Flowers are easily one of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts and whether they're for your spouse, mother, beau or friend, you want to make sure they get what you paid for.
This can sometimes get tricky when ordering online. Kevin Brasler is with Consumer's Checkbook, a non-profit organization that studies services and vendors.
"Common problem is when you look online at these arrangements they look massive compared to the vase," Brasler said. "So look for details on exactly what will be in the arrangement."
The description will often tell you how tall the arrangement will be, how long the flowers will last and whether or not it comes in a vase and if it will arrive in a box.
You'll also want to check on the delivery date and time. Some companies have morning delivery and next day option others don't.
It's also important to remember that many of these online companies aren't actually the florist.
"They're acting as middle men, they're taking in the orders," Basler said. "They take your order. Let's say they charge you $40 for an arrangement, then they go around to local florists in the area trying to get one of them to fulfil the order. If it's not enough money, then they have to go to the next one and the next one."
This can sometimes lead to delays or cheaper looking arrangements.
"Make sure you pay by credit card," Brasler said. "If you're dissatisfied, if things don't go well, you can dispute the transaction with your credit card company. They almost always side with the consumer in these cases."
Lastly, take a screenshot of the arrangement you ordered and ask that special someone to send you a picture of what they received so that you know your money was well spent.
On Monday. ABC7 will reveal how the flowers we ordered turned out and what they look like after sitting for about five days.
