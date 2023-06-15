Orland Park Summerfest 2023 carnival opens with eye on security

Large crowds are expected for the four-day first-ever Orland Park Summerfest this weekend, and security is a top priority.

Organizers want to make sure there is a good family atmosphere for visitors.

"We're expecting a great response as we kick off the summer before everyone goes on vacation," said Ramzi Hassan, president of the Orland Park Chamber of Commerce.

They have a large carnival with rides and games, food trucks and a picnic area, and a stage for music.

"This is a great opportunity for our residents and community to come out and enjoy the park with their families," said special events manager Doreen Biela.

The festival comes just a couple weeks after security problems at other gatherings, including a similar carnival in nearby Tinley Park. Village officials there said a so-called flash mob organized on social media, which led to hundreds of teenagers swarming the festivals. Numerous fights broke out, and the village cancelled the carnival.

Orland Park officials said they never even considered canceling their event in the wake of violence, but they have boosted security.

"We're prepared for whatever. We need to provide this for the community and businesses and that won't stop," hassan said.

Visitors to Summerfest will have to go through metal detectors and bag checks at the entrance. There will also be a large police presence and private security on hand, along with numerous security cameras on the grounds. The town's police station actually sits right next to the festival grounds.

Summerfest coincides with the town's weekly market, and venders were busy getting set up to sell their goods this afternoon. They said they are confident things will go smoothy.

"With all the security that makes me even more at ease," said vendor Peggy Jones.

Organizers also said that minors under the age of 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult.