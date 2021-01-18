Oscar Mayer hiring drivers for Wienermobile hot dog car

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Like the song says, if you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer wiener, here's your chance to be the next best thing.
Kraft-Heinz will be in Chicago today looking for people to drive the Wienermobile.
The company says the ideal candidates are outgoing college graduates with a love of adventure.
The winners will go to more than 200 events across the country, create social media content and giving interviews.
The company unveiled a Weiner-fleet, including a hot dog-shaped drone, in 2017, but canceled events last year due to COVID-19.
Oscar Mayer says the full-time one-year position offers competitive salary. Applications close January 31.
For more information and to apply, visit Oscar Mayer's website.
