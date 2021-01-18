Careers

Oscar Mayer hiring drivers for Wienermobile hot dog car

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Like the song says, if you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer wiener, here's your chance to be the next best thing.

Kraft-Heinz will be in Chicago today looking for people to drive the Wienermobile.

The company says the ideal candidates are outgoing college graduates with a love of adventure.

RELATED: Wienermobile pulled over in Wisconsin for 'Move Over Law' violation

The winners will go to more than 200 events across the country, create social media content and giving interviews.

The company unveiled a Weiner-fleet, including a hot dog-shaped drone, in 2017, but canceled events last year due to COVID-19.

Oscar Mayer says the full-time one-year position offers competitive salary. Applications close January 31.

For more information and to apply, visit Oscar Mayer's website.
