ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Feb. 16, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The full episode of ABC7 Sports Overtime for Feb. 16 is streaming at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, and at 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the ABC7 Chicago 24/7 livestream.

Dionne talked with Jesse Rogers, who is in Arizona covering both the White Sox and the Cubs. They talked about the North Siders and if they feel they have the right players to make a playoff run this season.

Dionne and Jesse continued the baseball talk and focus on the White Sox. Jesse had interviews with Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech. This could be a long season for the White Sox, but manager Pedro Grifol is optimistic.

The IHSA has sanctioned girls' flag football as a sport in a press conference earlier this week at Halas Hall. Two high school students who play the sport joined Dionne in studio to talk about their excitement about flag football.

Dionne gives her final thoughts on the Chicago Bears and what's upcoming for Chicago sports next week