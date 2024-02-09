ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller: Feb. 9, 2024

The Chicago Bears sent three new members to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Also, Ryan Chiaverini talked to NFL Draft hopeful Brenden Rice.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dionne Miller and guest host Jeff Meller from ESPN 1000 have plenty to discuss.

The Chicago Bears sent three new members to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. 1985 Super Bowl champion and defensive tackle Steve McMichael, return specialist Devin Hester and defensive end Julius Peppers all made it. Also, Ryan Chiaverini talked to NFL Draft hopeful Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and teammate of Caleb Williams.

Dionne and Jeff talked about the upcoming Super Bowl along with NESN analyst Sam Panayotovich, and what'll be the best bets this weekend and who you should take. We'll help you out before you eat your first wing.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers is with Dionne and Jeff as Spring Training is less than a week away. Both Chicago teams still have plenty of questions as report day nears.

Dionne and Jeff wrapped up the show with their final thoughts.