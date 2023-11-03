WATCH LIVE

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller: Nov. 3, 2023

ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, November 3, 2023 8:24PM
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne and Jeff: Nov. 3, 2023
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne and Jeff: Nov. 3, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jeff Meller sits in for Ryan Chiaverini this week. Dionne Miller and Jeff discuss another crazy week at Halas Hall with the Bears. Another assistant coach was relieved of his job while Ryan Poles pulled the trigger on another controversial trade. Also, the the team will be a big underdog this week in New Orleans.

Dionne and Jeff also discuss Fantasy Football. Are owners starting to panic now that we're halfway through the season? And don't look now, but if you've been putting your money on Sam Panayotovich's picks, let's just say Christmas is going to be good this year.

The Weekly Walk-On is back with a look at his alma mater, Northwestern and the great win they had last week, and them looking forward to a little Wrigley magic against Iowa this weekend. Also, high school football playoffs continue, and he'll give you his game of the week pick.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions is back with former Bear Matt Forte, who conjurs up some Bayou magic to maybe pick a Bears winner.

