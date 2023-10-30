At least 1 dead after Palatine crash, fire officials say

At least one person is dead after a Palatine crash near Quentin Road and Hillside Street, the fire department said.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person is dead after a north suburban crash on Monday evening, fire officials said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near Quentin Road and Hillside Street in Palatine.

It appears that a car took out a light pole before crashing in front of a home.

The fire department confirmed that the crash was fatal, but did not immediately provide further information.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.