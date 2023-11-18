WATCH LIVE

Man found shot to death on front porch: Palatine police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 18, 2023 1:50PM
A Palatine shooting left a man dead on a South Plum Grove Road porch Friday night, police say.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the front porch of a home Friday night.

Palatine police and fire crews responded about 6 p.m. to the 800-block of South Plum Grove Road for a report of a person bleeding, police said.

When first responders arrived, they found a man, who appeared to be about 30 years old, on the front porch of a home. He had suffered life threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Palatine police said this appears to be an isolated incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 847-359-9000.

