2-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed by 3-year-old brother, mother tells Gary police

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy was fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother in Gary Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to Northlake Methodist Hospital for a toddler who had been shot just after 7:20 p.m., police said.

When police arrived, they spoke with the boy's mother, who said the 3-year-old had accidentally shot the 2-year-old, according to police.

The 3-year-old had found the gun in her purse, when she left a bedroom in a home in the 2100-block of Georgia Street, police said.

The boy later died from his injury, and the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (219) 755-3855.

Gary police stressed the importance of gun boxes or gun locks.