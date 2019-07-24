Suspect in shooting of 2 teens in Palatine arrested in Mexico

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man wanted for attempted murder in Palatine was arrested in Mexico, Palatine police said Tuesday.
Police said Javier Ponce shot a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in the 1900-block of North Green Lane back in April. Investigators said the shooting was gang related.
After the shooting, police said Ponce fled to Mexico. Ponce was taken into custody by Mexico immigration officials in Guanajuato, Mexico on Friday and deported to the United States.
Upon arriving in the U.S., Ponce was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, police said. Ponce is in Texas awaiting extradition to Illinois.
