Israel-Palestine conflict sparks Chicago residents' response on both sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents are reacting to what is being called the most severe outbreak of violence between Israelis and Palestinians since 2014.The Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli airstrikes has climbed to 43, including 13 children.The airstrikes came after the Palestinian Militant group Hamas' launching of 130 missiles toward Tel Aviv on Monday, killing three women and a child. Dozens of people were wounded.This recent escalation in violence stems from decades-long conflict. It's being called the most severe outbreak of violence since 2014.Chicago residents are reacting to the latest conflict."Firing from Hamas is indiscriminate. They don't have lasers on their missiles, and the vast majority are falling in civilian areas. Israel is appropriately responding, though their missiles are more accurately targeting military terrorist targets," said Jay Tcath, executive vice president for Jewish United Fund.Deanna Othman of American Muslims for Palestine disagrees with Tcath's assessment."Unfortunately I've seen the news coverage focusing on 'clashes' between Israel and Palestinians. Clashes are when both sides have equal power, and this is a completely unbalanced power dynamic," Othman said. "Israel has the upper hand. Israel has the military might. Israel has the control of the territory."Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine is holding a march and protest near Grant Park at 4 p.m. Wednesday in response to the violence.The UN Security Council is holding a meeting later Wednesday.