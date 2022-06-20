Looking for things to do with kids this summer? Let them help with cooking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With some hot summer days ahead, maybe you're looking to keep the kids occupied inside, without using a screen.Involving children in food preparation can teach them nutrition, bring them joy and help them feel independent.Registered dietitian and culinary education manager for Pampered Chef Sandy Wolner joined ABC7 Chicago Monday, with her son, Nicholas.Nicholas is 8, and he's always been cooking, Wolner said.He said he likes everything about it.She's been with Pampered Chef for 10 years and said even 2, 3 or 4 year olds can help out by setting the table or mashing things.