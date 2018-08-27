Parents of Hadiya Pendleton talk after guilty verdicts

EMBED </>More Videos

The parents of Hadiya Pendleton talk after two men charged in their daughter's fatal shooting were convicted last week.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The parents of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton spoke Monday just days after two men were convicted in the fatal shooting of their daughter.

Cleopatra Cowley and Nathaniel Pendleton, the owners of a South Chicago restaurant, are recuperating after a 5-year-old ordeal that began when Hadiya was gunned down in a South Side park.

Last week, two juries found Mickiael Ward and Kenneth Ward guilty in the shooting.

"I was feeling emotions i don't think I ever felt," said Pendleton.

WATCH: Family of Hadiya Pendleton reacts after guilty verdict
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Hadiya Pendleton reacted to the guilty verdict Thursday.



"It was celebratory because finally, after five and half years, there is closure there is someone held responsible," Cowley said.

They said they felt an avalanche of emotions.

"At the end of the day we've all lost our child, has been buried and their children are in the system," Cowley said.

"I'm really pleased with the outcome of the courts but there are two young black man that's lives are gone they are in the system and that's where they are going to be," Pendleton said.

Now, they are focusing on their son, Nathaniel Jr., who misses his sister. He is a high school junior now looking at colleges.

RELATED: 5 years after murder, Hadiya Pendleton's parents honor her legacy
WATCH: Verdict is read in Mickiael Ward's trial
EMBED More News Videos

A jury found Mickiael Ward guilty of first degree murder in the 2013 death of Hadiya Pendleton Thursday.

WATCH: Verdict being read in Kenneth Williams' trial
EMBED More News Videos

Kenneth Williams was found guity of first degree murder and aggrevated battery in the death of Hadiya Pendleton.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hadiya pendletonmurderchicago shootingchicago violencetrialgang violenceChicagoKenwoodSouth Chicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Kenneth Williams found guilty in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial; Ward trial continues
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Mickiael Ward's confession video played
Forensic scientist, police detective take stand in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Pendleton trial day 4 focuses on area gang rivalries
Witness positively IDs a suspect in shooting of Hadiya Pendleton
Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Opening statements heard in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Opening statements to begin Tuesday in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder
5 years after murder, Hadiya Pendleton's parents honor her legacy
Top Stories
Police: Father kills children, himself at North Side apartment
9th child dies following Little Village fire
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant
Police release photos of suspect in West town beating, sex assault
Cook County Jail inmates to train shelter dogs in new program
AccuWeather: Hot Tuesday with scattered storms developing late
Lester helps Cubs beat Mets 7-4 for 6th straight win
U of I to offer free tuition for some in-state students
Show More
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Nurse investigated for Facebook post to anti-vax group about toddler who tested positive for measles
Chicago priest removed pending investigation into allegation involving minor
'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicago area gamers describe escape from Jacksonville shooting
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
More News